Kerala shocker: 70-year-old female teacher found dead in pool of blood inside Kochi home

<p>Kochi: A retired teacher was found dead in a pool of blood at her residence in Ponnekara here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Vanaja C R (70).</p>.<p>According to police, Vanaja lived with her sister’s son, who found her lying in a pool of blood inside the house around 9 pm on Friday.</p>.<p>Police reached the spot soon after and found multiple injuries on the body, an officer said.</p>.<p>A knife was also found near the body.</p>.Kerala mass murder: Police suspect financial debts of family led to crime.<p>Preliminary examination showed that a vein on her wrist had been slit, and it is yet to be ascertained whether the death was a case of suicide or homicide, police said.</p>.<p>Police also noted that Vanaja had a pet dog that usually stayed inside the house, but it was found roaming on the streets on Friday.</p>.<p>CCTV footage from neighbouring houses is being examined, and fingerprint and forensic experts have inspected the house, police said.</p>.<p>The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem examination scheduled for Saturday.</p>.<p>Elamakkara police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway. </p>