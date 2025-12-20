<p>In a shocking incident, a SpiceJet passenger has alleged that he was assaulted by an an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a> pilot, following an argument about cutting the boarding queue. The incident, which took place at T1 of Delhi airport, left the passenger bleeding and his family traumatised. </p><p>Flyer identified as Ankit Dewan narrated the ordeal on social media. In an X post, Dewan shared that AIX Captain Virender Sejwal, who was a fellow passenger on his flight, broke into an argument and a physical fight over cutting the queue. </p><p>"Me & my family were guided to use the security check that the staff uses (also the PRM check), because we had a 4 month old baby in a stroller. The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing,asked me if I was <em>anpadh</em> (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff. A verbal scuffle broke out. Not able to excercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody (sic)," <a href="https://x.com/ankitdewan/status/2002045095860937134">Dewan wrote on X. </a></p>.<p>He also posted visuals from the incident, showing himself injured and left in blood. </p><p>Dewan had planned a family holiday, which was "ruined" after the disturbing incident at the airport. He claimed that the issue left his seven-year-old daughter, who saw her father get assaulted brutally, "traumatized & scared."</p><p><strong>AIX takes action</strong></p><p>In his online post, he tagged and sought reply from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, pilot's airline company, and the airport.</p>.<p>Shortly after the matter came to light, AIX took action against their employee Captain Vijender Sejwal. "The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation," the airlines wrote while condemning the issue on X. </p>