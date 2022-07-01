India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%

India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%

India fufills most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee which hit a record low earlier this week

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2022, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 10:44 ist

India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification on Friday, as the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand.

India fulfils most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee which hit a record low earlier this week. 

