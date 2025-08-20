Menu
News in Pics | August 20, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 01:32 IST
The sun sets over Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border between Gaza and Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Nomadic shepherds with their herd of sheep at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: PTI Photo

A Libyan man wearing a traditional costume rides a horse dressed in traditional trappings during an Al-Miz performance in Suluq, near Benghazi, Libya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members from transgender community take part in a cultural program, as part of promotions for the Varnapakittu transgender arts festival, at Kozhikode beach.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pope Leo looks on during his visit to the Santuario Madonna della Mentorella, in Capranica Prenestina, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

