Indian govt had $17 bln debt from RBI in week to May 15

Indian govt had $17 bln outstanding loans from RBI in week to May 15

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 22 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 17:58 ist

The Indian government had 1.29 trillion rupees ($17.00 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 15, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 1.35 trillion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 58.15 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended May 15, compared with 55.82 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
loan
RBI

What's Brewing

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 