Indian govt had $17 bln outstanding loans from RBI in week to May 15

The Indian government had 1.29 trillion rupees ($17.00 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 15, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 1.35 trillion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 58.15 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended May 15, compared with 55.82 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.