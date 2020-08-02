IOCL to invest Rs 13,805 cr to set up new plant

Indian Oil Corporation Limited to invest Rs 13,805 cr to set up new plant in Odisha

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneshwar,
  • Aug 02 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 19:05 ist
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Logo. Credit: DH File Photo

 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will invest Rs 13,805 crore to set up a plant in Odisha's Paradip to manufacture raw materials for the textile sector, an official said on Sunday.

The project is expected to be completed by 2024, he said.

The paraxylene (PX) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant will be integrated with the IOCL's refinery facility in the port town of Jagatsinghpur district.

"The integrated paraxylene (PX) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) complex plant in Paradip will be set up at an estimated investment of Rs 13,805 crore to facilitate textile sector," the official said.

The project will generate approximately five million man-days of employment over the three-year plant construction period, he said.

The petrochemicals complex will have a PX production capacity of 8,00,000 tonne per annum, which would be the feedstock for the manufacturing of PTA.

The capacity of PTA production would be 12,00,000 tonne per annum.

PTA is a raw material for the production of polyester.

Speaking on the development, IOCL Chairman SM Vaidya said this plant along with the upcoming mono-ethylene glycol facility of 357-kilo tonne per annum capacity in Paradip would be a ready source of feedstock for IndianOil's upcoming 300-KTA textile yarn manufacturing project at Bhadrak in Odisha.

IndianOil's MEG production facility is already under implementation and will become operational by the end of 2021.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Odisha
Textile
IOCL

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 