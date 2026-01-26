Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Meant to give young ones a voice, kids' gram sabhas are a mere ritual

In the 5,958 GPs in the state, only 3,309 children’s gram sabhas were held. In Mysuru, among 256 GPs, only 71 meetings were organised.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 22:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 22:43 IST
India NewsKarnatakagram sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us