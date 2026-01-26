<p>Mysuru: Only some gram panchayats (GPs) in the state are holding gram sabhas for children, even 20 years after the government passed an order in this regard.</p>.<p>But even when they are held, they remain a mere formality.</p>.<p>The rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) department passed an order in 2006, to conduct two children’s gram sabhas under each GP over 10 weeks, around Children’s Day (November 14) every year. </p>.<p>These sabhas help understand children’s woes and their needs, experts said. </p>.<p>“The challenges faced by children today are no longer restricted to child marriage and child labour. They have taken new forms in the digital era like mobile phone addiction, abuse of children via internet, peer pressure and teenage pregnancy. Such sabhas play a significant role in kids being heard by officials of the department of health, women and child development, police and others. They should be held in open spaces by involving the public,” said Vasudeva Sharma, director of Child Rights Trust. </p>.<p>Between Apr 2024 and May 2025, only 55% of the GPs held kids’ gram sabhas.</p>.<p>In the 5,958 GPs in the state, only 3,309 children’s gram sabhas were held. In Mysuru, among 256 GPs, only 71 meetings were organised. </p>.<p>Among 84 GPs in Bengaluru Urban district, only 47 kids’ gram sabhas were held. The highest of 313 sabhas were held in Belagavi district, followed by 259 in Shivamogga and 178 in Uttara Kannada. The least of 21 were held in Yadgir. </p>.Mission Suraksha, a sureshot cure for child marriages in Shivamogga.<p>However, their numbers have improved compared to the previous year. In 2023-24, among the 5,958 GPs, only 894 children’s gram sabhas were held.</p>.<p>“Instead of inviting children from all schools under a GP, officials just visit one school and hold the sabha. Allocation of funds for such meetings is not adequate,” sources said. </p>.<p>“GPs can utilise funds generated via property tax collection and so on for such sabhas,” said Sathish Kumar, a Mysurean. </p>.<p>Venkatesh, member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said, “We have committees at different levels. But they should function effectively. To inspire officials, Minister for RDPR Priyank Kharge started holding gram sabhas for children virtually, on a pilot basis”. </p>.<p>Sharma said that the government should involve NGOs to hold these sabhas effectively.</p>.<p>Officials said that the Panchayat Raj commissionerate organises training on children’s gram sabhas for taluk panchayat executive officers and panchayat development officers, involving officials related to children’s welfare and two children from each GP.</p>.<p>During the campaign, they are supposed to hold sports meets, cultural programmes and story telling events to create awareness among kids about their rights and regarding child helplines like 1098 and 112. Officials are supposed to invite petitions from kids via letters, Facebook pages of GPs, besides complaint boxes at schools and GP offices.</p>