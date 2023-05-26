Indian-origin billionaire Mukesh Jagtiani passes away in UAE

Indian-origin billionaire Mukesh Wadhumal Jagtiani, who founded the Landmark business group and expanded it across the Gulf region, died here on Friday at the age of 70, according to media reports.

Jagtiani, who was also known as "Micky Jagtiani" ranked 511 on the Forbes’ 37th annual world’s billionaires list earlier this year, died of age-related problems, the Khaleej Times reported.

"Micky Jagtiani has passed away. The chairman and owner of Landmark Group was 70 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family,” the report said, citing a statement issued by the company.

Through the decades, he built up a multi-billion corporate behemoth with interests across markets, in the region, the subcontinent and beyond, the Gulf News reported.