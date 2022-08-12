India's exports rise by 2.14% to $36.27 bn in July

Imports shot up by 43.61 per cent to $66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 19:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's exports rose by 2.14 per cent to $36.27 billion in July while the trade deficit almost tripled to $30 billion during the month, according to official data released on Friday.

Imports shot up by 43.61 per cent to $66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed.

The trade deficit was $10.63 billion in July 2021.

Preliminary data released earlier this month had shown a 0.76 per cent contraction in exports at $35.24 billion for July against $35.51 billion in July 2021. The trade deficit was pegged at a record $31 billion in the month fuelled by over 70 per cent rise in crude oil imports.

