S S Rajamouli wants to make an animation film

"Initially, I thought I'll not let him (Devarajan) do anything without my consent, and gradually I realised I have to let go. Before letting it go, I took them to the process of how we made Baahubali. What are the characters and the conflicts?"

"There's a sur (note) of 'Baahubali' that resonated with audiences, I tried to explain to them (new makers) what the sur was, and he understood it. Later, he and his team came with the story, character arcs and that's how Baahubali: Crown of Blood happened. I'm happy with the way it turned out."

The director also revealed they spent 'zero budget' on the marketing of the first part of Baahubali.