India's exports up 48.34% to Rs 2.4 lakh crore; trade deficit at Rs 69,800 crore in June

The country's exports rose by 48.34 per cent to Rs 2.4 lakh crore on account of healthy growth in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, leather and marine goods, according to the data released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

Imports in June too rose by 98.31 per cent to Rs 3.18 lakh crore, leaving a trade deficit of Rs 69,800 crore as against a trade surplus of Rs 5,880 crore in the same month last year.

During April-June 2021, the exports increased by 85.88 per cent to Rs 7.1 lakh crore. Imports expanded to Rs 9.3 lakh croreduring the first three months of the fiscal as against Rs 4.5 lakh crore in the same period last year, the data showed.

Trade deficit during the quarter was aggregated at Rs 2.2 lakh crore as against Rs 67,900 crore during April-June 2020.

Oil imports in June were Rs 79,500 crore, which were 116.51 per cent higher compared to Rs 36,700 crore in June 2020.

During April-June 2021, the imports stood at Rs 2.3 lakh crore as against Rs 97,400 crore during the same quarter previous fiscal.