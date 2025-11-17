Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

First flight to Navi Mumbai International Airport will arrive from Bengaluru

From 25 December, IndiGo and Akasa Air will start operations at NMIA.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 11:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 11:11 IST
India NewsMumbaiAirportMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us