India's top refiner IOC reports three-fold surge in quarterly profit

Revenue from operations for quarter rose to Rs 1.55 lakh crore from Rs 88,939 crore a year ago

  • Jul 30 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 15:44 ist
Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) , the country's top refiner, on Friday reported a three-fold rise in net profit in the June quarter, helped by higher gross refining margins as prices of oil products surged.

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,941 crore ($798.92 million) in the quarter ending June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 1,911 crore a year earlier, when lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand and squeezed margins.

Analysts were expecting a net profit of Rs 4,248 crore for the first quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Even though India was battered by a second wave of coronavirus infections during April and May, the restrictions imposed were not as severe as last year, with most states allowing vehicular movement.

The company recorded gross refining margins — profit from converting a barrel of oil into refined products — of $6.58 per barrel in the three months to June compared with minus $1.98 per barrel a year earlier.

Revenue from operations for quarter rose to Rs 1.55 lakh crore from Rs 88,939 crore a year ago.

IOC and its unit, Chennai Petroleum, control about a third of India's five million-barrels-per-day refining capacity.

