Indices opened nearly flat on Thursday with Sensex rising 99.04 points to 61,249.08 in early trade. Meanwhile Nifty gained 35.50 points to 18,247.85.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Power Grid were among the top gainers on Sensex, while tech stocks HCL and Wipro were in red.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: