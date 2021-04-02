IndiGo launches door-to-door baggage transfer service

IndiGo launches door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi, Hyderabad

The airline plans to launch the facility called '6EBagport', in partnership with CarterPorter, in Mumbai and Bengaluru

  Apr 02 2021
IndiGo on Friday said it has launched a door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi and Hyderabad in which customer luggage gets securely picked and transported from the first to the last destination.

In a press release, the airline said it will subsequently launch the facility called '6EBagport', in partnership with CarterPorter, in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With '6EBagport', customer baggage gets effectively and securely picked and transported with tracking from the first destination to the last one, it said. 

"The '6EBagPort' service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival," it mentioned. 

This facility also includes a service insurance of Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container, it said. 

