IndiGo not happy with pressure from aircraft shortage

IndiGo not happy with pressure from aircraft shortage

The Indian airline, however, remains confident aboout its growth

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2023, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 16:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's top airline IndiGo remains confident about its growth, but the pressure due to shortage of aircraft supply after a revival in demand for air travel "is not something we are happy with", Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers told Reuters in an interview on Monday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Indigo

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 