Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC denies bail to former TDB president N Vasu, others

The High Court dismissed the bail pleas moved by the three accused.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 10:15 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 10:15 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala

