Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC denies bail to former TDB president N Vasu, others

<p>Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday denied bail to former TDB president N Vasu and two former Board officials who are accused in the cases related to loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.</p>.<p>Besides Vasu, Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer B Murari Babu.</p>.<p>The High Court dismissed the bail pleas moved by the three accused.</p>.<p>The detailed orders are awaited.</p>.Sabarimala parody song | Don't remove links to 'Pottiye Kettiye' without judicial orders: LoP VD Satheesan to Meta.<p>The loss of gold from Sabarimala is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the High Court.</p>.<p>At present, the SIT has registered two cases in connection with the loss of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).</p>.<p>The probe is proceeding on the assumption that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, removed the gold plates after they were taken for electroplating in 2019.</p>.<p>Along with Potty, two former TDB presidents and four former employees of the Board have been arrested in the case so far. </p>