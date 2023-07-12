Industrial production rises 5.2% in May

Industrial production rises 5.2% in May

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 19.7 per cent in May 2022.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 18:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Industrial production rose 5.2 per cent in May, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 5.7 per cent in May 2023.

Mining output rose 6.4 per cent during the month under review.

Power output grew 0.9 per cent in May 2023.

Industrial production
IIP
National Statistical Office
Business News

