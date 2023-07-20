Infosys Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 5,945 cr

Infosys Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 5,945 crore; lowers full year outlook to 1 to 3.5%

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at Rs 5,362 crore.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 16:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter at Rs 5,945 crore, but lowered full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent amid macro uncertainties.

Infosys inks deal worth $454 million with Denmark's Danske Bank

The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore, up from Rs 34,470 crore in the year ago period.

The country's second largest IT services company has lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4 to 7 per cent projected earlier.

