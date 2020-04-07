IOC simplifies procedures to avail free LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has simplified the procedures to avail three free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala customers. The procedures have been simplified keeping in view the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.

Last week, the government had announced three 14.2 kg LPG cylinders free under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for all eligible customers from April to June.

Under the simplified procedures, all PMUY customers will receive the full retail selling price (RSP) of LPG refills in their bank accounts. Customers will receive a SMS confirming the deposit amount in their accounts, IOC said in a statement.

The refill will be delivered to their home only and no one should visit the distributor. On receipt of the cylinder the customer will pay the full RSP amount, which has already been credited to their bank accounts. Refill acknowledgement is included in the cash memo itself. Customers can book their cylinders through IVRS/SMS. They can also book the refill with any mobile number through IVRS and also they can book through Whatsapp/Paytm/Online, etc. No additional documents or copies are required for regular customers for availing refills under the free Ujjwala refills scheme, the statement added.

In case of any bank account change, etc, the customers should contact distributors, who will guide the customers. Distributors will also help in necessary documentation. In case of issues with photocopies/copier machines, distributors will help through digital or their own photo copier machine.

"Due to COVID restrictions, it is reiterated that customers should avoid visiting distributors and contact over the phone. For any exceptional circumstances of visiting distributors' showrooms, social distancing norms should be strictly followed as per norms," IOC spokesperson said.