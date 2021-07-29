J&J contractor plans to resume Covid-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant

Johnson & Johnson contractor Emergent Biosolutions Inc plans to resume Covid-19 vaccine production at its Baltimore plant after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday, citing a statement from the company and a FDA letter.

Production of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by US authorities in April following a discovery that ingredients from AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, also being produced at the plant at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccines.

J&J, Emergent and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment