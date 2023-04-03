JNPA records highest throughput of 6.05 mn TEUs

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which handles India’s largest container port at Nhava-Sheva in Raigad district, created history when it registered its highest-ever throughput of 6.05 MTEUs in 2022-23.

The Port crossed 6 MTEUs on March 30, 2023.

During the corresponding period last year, JNPA handled 5.68 Million TEUs, which was also a record then.

It accounts for an increase of 6.4 per cent in the total throughput.

The total traffic handled at JNPA from April 2022 to March 2023 is 83.86 MMT, which is 10.35 per cent higher as against the 76 MMT traffic handled for the same period last year.

In terms of container traffic, 6,050,928 TEUs were handled at JNPA from April 2022 to March 2023 which is 6.44 per cent higher as against the 5,684,559 TEUs handled during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

“This is an exemplary achievement that will go in our record books. This proves our commitment towards making the Port a perfect gateway for EXIM trade. It is a token of the port’s consistent efforts and commitment to providing the best services to our clients. I thank all our partners and stakeholders for trusting us. JNPA is committed to its role in maintaining the nation’s economic growth trajectory,” said JNPA Chairperson Sanjay Sethi.

