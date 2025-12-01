<p>Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of Gramajanya Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) Ltd, at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada during his "Mann ki Baat" programme on Sunday.</p><p>In his address, he said Gramajanya is lending a new direction to honey— a gift of nature. "Gramajanya" has setup a modern processing unit, a lab, and a storage unit. Now, this very honey as a branded product is reaching cities from the countryside. Farmers have benefited from this endeavour.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Gramajanya Director (operations) Ramapratheek Kariyal expressed happiness over PM’s mention in Mann Ki Baat and said that it is a boost to the FPC and its activities.</p>.Karnataka officials discuss better coordination to tackle wildlife crime.<p>“On the lines of Atmanirbhar Bharat we started the FPC in 2020 to focus on beekeeping, jackfruit value-added products and bamboo cultivation. The National Bee Board (NBB) through the Small Farmers' Agribusiness Consortium had sanctioned Rs 2.22 crore to the Gramajanya FPC. With the funding from NBB and also raising loans, the FPC set up the state's largest honey processing unit with an installed capacity of 10 tonnes per day. In addition, we also have an in-house testing laboratory and cold storage facility. The processing unit is on trial run now,” he added.</p><p>He said that the FPC has 950 farmers as shareholders and one-third of the shareholders are engaged in beekeeping. "In addition, we collect honey from beekeepers in Kodagu and Kasargod as well. Along with beekeeping, the FPC is also engaged in bamboo cultivation. Last year around 30 acres of bamboo cultivation was taken up in DK and Udupi. Along with the production of Raw Stingless Bee Honey, Raw Wild Forest Honey, Raw Natural Honey, we are also into production of beeswax candles, moisturiser cream, body lotion, and lip balm. We also engage in job work for farmers by processing the honey produced by them. The processing of honey includes filtering and moisture reduction for longer shelf life,” he added.</p><p>“We are also working towards infused honey varieties and the product is likely to be launched in January next year. The trial of infused honey with flavours of turmeric, tulsi, vanilla, cinnamon is in progress. We are also planning to introduce litchi honey, ajwain honey which are popular in other states,” he added. </p>