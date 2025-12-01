<p>Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Equity benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sensex">Sensex</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nifty">Nifty</a> hit their fresh all-time highs in early trade on Monday as investors' sentiment turned positive after India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent in July-September - the fastest pace in six quarters.</p><p>The 30-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bse">BSE </a>Sensex jumped 452.35 points to 86,159.02 -- its record peak. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 122.85 points to hit a lifetime high of 26,325.80.</p>.Monetary policy, global trends to drive markets.<p>From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers.</p><p>However, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Titan and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.</p><p>India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent - the fastest pace in six quarters - in July-September, as front-loading of production ahead of GST rates cut boosted consumption that helped offset the impact of steep US tariffs.</p><p>"New record highs for the Nifty appear set to become the new norm, buoyed by India’s Q2 FY26 GDP print of 8.2per cent and broad-based sectoral strength," Prashanth Tapse l, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.</p><p>In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded lower.</p><p>US markets ended higher on Friday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,795.72 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,148.48 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.62 per cent to USD 63.39 per barrel.</p><p>On Friday, the Sensex dipped by 13.71 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 85,706.67. The Nifty skidded 12.60 points or 0.05 per cent to 26,202.95. </p>