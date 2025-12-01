Menu
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 452.35 points to 86,159.02 -- its record peak. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 122.85 points to hit a lifetime high of 26,325.80.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 05:00 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 05:00 IST
