JPMorgan raises prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

JPMorgan raises prime lending rate after Fed's hike

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 16 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 00:37 ist

US bank JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it had raised its prime lending rate by 75 basis points to 4.75%, effective Thursday.

The move follows the Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest by the US central bank since 1994, to tame red-hot inflation. 

