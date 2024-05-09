College girl injured in wall collapse succumbs to injuries in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old girl who suffered severe head injuries in a wall collapse caused by heavy rain on Monday passed away on Wednesday after failing to respond to treatment.
Shashti Khushi, a first-year PU student in Jayanagar and a resident of Royal County, Jambu Savari Dinne in southern Bengaluru, sustained severe head injuries after a wall from a four-storey under-construction building collapsed on her due to heavy wind and rain around 6.30 pm on Monday.
Shashti had reportedly rushed outside her home with her mother Sonia to bring inside the clothes they had hung out to dry when the wall from the building adjoining their home's compound toppled over from above. Sonia sustained minor injuries to her back and arms, while Shashti was struck on the head.
Shashti was taken to several hospitals, including Nimhans and Victoria, where her family was informed that they did not have vacant beds. She was later admitted to the ICU at KG Hospital on Tilak Nagar Main Road, Jayanagar.
Manoj Kumar, the victim's paternal uncle, told DH that she breathed her last around 9:30 am on Wednesday. "We were initially told that there was a 40% chance of her survival and that she would require several months of treatment. On Wednesday morning, we were informed that nothing could be done to revive her."
Manoj added that the builders of the under-construction building have offered to pay for all the expenses incurred at the hospital.
The hospital did not respond to DH's multiple attempts to get a statement.
Published 08 May 2024, 21:36 IST