K’taka launches Bengaluru Science & Technology Cluster

Bengaluru became home to the sixth National Science and Technology cluster, with its launch at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 on Wednesday. Prior to this, similar clusters have been launched in five cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Jodhpur and Bhubaneswar.
“..I hope Bangalore will exceed all the five (clusters) because Bangalore is a hub of S&T,” Prof. Ajay Sood, who is the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister said, while launching the latest cluster. These clusters will act as formal umbrella structures to provide a collaborative ecosystem for connected stakeholders, including the government, academia and industry, to improve efficiency while retaining their autonomy.
The sectors that the Bengaluru Science & Technology (BeST) cluster will engage in include health, agriculture, urban transportation, climate, quantum science and jet engines, among others.
The Bengaluru arm has already started the process of registering a Section 8 company (non-profit organisation recognised under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013) to coordinate the activities of the cluster and is all set to hire a core team to manage its operations.
