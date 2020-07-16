Kotak investment fund invests Rs 500 cr in Nuvoco

Kotak Special Situations Fund invests Rs 500 cr in Nuvoco

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 16 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 15:28 ist
Kotak Mahindra Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), an alternate investment fund, on Thursday said it has invested Rs 500 crore in Nuvoco Ltd to finance the acquisition of Emami Cements.

KSSF is managed by Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank.       

The investment will help fuel the growth of the consolidated cement business of Nuvoco, with an eventual foray into the primary capital market, a release said.   “Given the lockdown due to Covid-19 and with the credit markets frozen, the situation required special effort in working remotely and closing an important acquisition financing, which is otherwise not available in the market,” KIAL Managing Director Srini Sriniwasan said.

KSSF chief executive officer Eshwar Karra said it is a milestone in working remotely to establish trust, comfort and teamwork with Nuvoco and close this in the current environment.

This financing is a timely investment for achieving financial closure for Nuvoco to consummate the acquisition and consolidate its position as a leading cement manufacturer in eastern India, the release said.

KSSF manages a USD 1 billion fund with a mandate to invest in special situations, credit and distressed space in India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kotak
KIAL
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 