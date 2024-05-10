Home
LIVE
Kejriwal Bail Plea Live: Supreme Court likely to pass order today

Hello Readers, The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its judgement on jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea. The court earlier reserved its judgement in the case on Wednesday. ED on Thursday filed an affidavit in the apex court opposing Kejriwal's interim bail, the central agency released a statement saying that 'right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 03:16 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 03:16 IST

Highlights
03:0110 May 2024

03:0110 May 2024

03:0110 May 2024

03:0110 May 2024

Arvind Kejriwal's legal team complains against ED's affidavit to SC registry

The legal team of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday raised objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing his interim bail in the Supreme Court.

In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court to thwart the release of the embattled Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, the central probe agency said there were numerous examples where politicians contested elections while in judicial custody, and some even won, but were never granted interim bail for campaigning.

"It is relevant to note that the right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right," the ED said.

03:0110 May 2024

Delhi court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 20.

This order came a day before Supreme Courts previous hearing where the apex court reserved its judgement on the Delhi CM's bail plea.

03:0110 May 2024

SC to pass order on Kejriwal's bail plea today

The Supreme Court will deliver its order on granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Published 10 May 2024, 03:09 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiSupreme CourtArvind KejriwalExcise Policy

