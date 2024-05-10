Kejriwal Bail Plea Live: Supreme Court likely to pass order today

The legal team of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday raised objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing his interim bail in the Supreme Court.

In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court to thwart the release of the embattled Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, the central probe agency said there were numerous examples where politicians contested elections while in judicial custody, and some even won, but were never granted interim bail for campaigning.

"It is relevant to note that the right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right," the ED said.

Read more