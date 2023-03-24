Legacy Twitter Blue badges to be removed from April 1, pay Rs 9,400 a year in India

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 10:14 ist
The Twitter logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Elon Musk on Friday said that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1. Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year for individual users.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk announced.

"On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," said the company.

One can sign up to get a blue checkmark, prioritised ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more.

Currently, individual Twitter users who have verified blue check marks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which in the US costs $8 a month via the web and $11 a month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Also Read: Twitter Blue with verification plan finds few takers in India

Musk had time and again said that the company will remove all Blue checks, as it gets busy monetising its platform by charging users.

"Twitter's legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months," he had said.

Twitter has also allowed Blue subscribers to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

For companies and brands, Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark and has shifted government accounts to a gray check-mark.

Twitter reportedly told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

 

Business News
Twitter
Twitter Blue
India
United States
Elon Musk

