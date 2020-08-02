Lupin recalls 35,928 bottles of generic antibiotic drug in the US

Drug major Lupin is recalling 35,928 bottles of a generic antibiotic drug in the US market following unfavourable result in retention samples, the US health regulator said in a report.

As per the latest Enforcement Report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based company is recalling Cefdinir for oral suspension USP, 250 mg/5mL, packaged in 60 ml bottles.

The lot has been manufactured at Lupin's Mandideep (Madhya Pradesh) manufacturing facility, and then supplied to company's Baltimore-based arm, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, which has initiated the countrywide recall on July 2.

As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the specific lot due to "out-of-specification (OOS) result observed in an assay test of retention samples."

Cefdinir is an antibiotic used to treat pneumonia, otitis media, strep throat, and cellulitis.

The ongoing voluntary recall has been classified as class II recall.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The company did not elaborate if the product is also sold in India. A mail sent to the company in this regard remained unanswered.

Usually, drug firms cater to the domestic market from separate manufacturing plants. The USFDA approved facilities are specifically utilised to cater to the US, the largest market for pharmaceutical products in the world.

As per an earlier report of the regulator, the Mumbai-based firm is also in the process of recalling 4,92,858 bottles of Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in 500 mg and 1,000 strengths due to the possibility of the affected lot containing cancer-causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit.