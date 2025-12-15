Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Supreme Court to hear plea on air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR on December 17

Another lawyer referred to an application relating to the health issue of children, and said schools, despite the earlier orders, are holding outdoor sports activities.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 06:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 06:18 IST
India NewsDelhi NCRDelhiAir PollutionSupreme CourtAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us