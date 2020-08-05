M&M to launch all-new version of Thar on August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra to launch all-new version of Thar on August 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2020, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 13:22 ist

 Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it will launch the new version of its SUV Thar on August 15.

The all-new Thar will be a quantum leap in terms of technology, comfort and safety features compared to the previous generation without compromising on the vehicle's core promise -– off-road capability and its iconic design, M&M said in a statement.

"This will not only attract the die-hard Thar enthusiasts but also appeal to all those people who have always wanted to own an iconic vehicle with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV," it added.

In its new avatar, the Thar aims to bring back the pleasure of motoring, providing an exceptional blend of iconic design and unadulterated driving pleasure, the company added.

The existing Thar has priced between Rs 9.7 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

From 2010 the Thar has been the flag-bearer of 'The Mahindra Classics' which for over seven decades now have shared a close bond with India's story enabling Indians to explore new terrains and "do things that they could never have done before", the company claimed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahindra & Mahindra
automobile sector

What's Brewing

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 