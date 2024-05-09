Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kishori Lal Sharma says Amethi seat Gandhi family's 'amanat', winning it will be their victory

Asked about the BJP's criticism that the Congress had accepted defeat in Amethi by fielding him instead of a Gandhi family member, Sharma said, 'It is their arrogance that is speaking that the seat has been surrendered. The answer to this will be given by the people on May 20 and the result will be out on June 4.'

On the BJP's jibes that Rahul Gandhi 'ran away' because he was scared of losing from Amethi, Sharma said those who were born after Independence do not know the history of the Gandhi family.