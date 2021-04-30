MapmyIndia offers free tracking and telematics solutions for movement of oxygen

Leading digital mapping and location-based deep-tech company, MapmyIndia, has offered free tracking and telematics solutions to facilitate uninterrupted movement of oxygen, vaccine, hospital equipment and medicine supply vehicles.

Ensuring smooth, quick, and uninterrupted movement of oxygen, vaccine, hospital equipment, and medical supplies transport vehicles are the most critical need of the hour amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

MapmyIndia is offering to install GPS tracking systems for free in all such vehicles across India. Manufacturers, transporters, hospital administrators, and government authorities can see the live location/movement of these vehicles and can get alert/report instantly if and where those vehicles are stopped.

The MapmyIndia GPS tracking solution, once installed, will make sure that the oxygen/medical supply trucks are tracked in real-time by both the consignor and consignee, eliminating any diversion or pilferage en route.

The various stakeholders will be immediately alerted of any route deviation or any incidents that may happen on the way, triggering corrective action that can be initiated without any delay.

“The solution will enable critical supply planning well in advance, and with a high level of accuracy. This will minimise stock-outs of critical supplies like oxygen, and will go a long way in saving lives,” a press statement said.