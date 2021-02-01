Market Live: All eyes on FM Sitharaman as market falls for six days ahead of the Budget

Stock markets are expected to remain volatile in this eventful week as the Union Budget, macro data and RBI policy would be keenly watched by investors, say analysts. FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation did not cheer the market, as Sensex dropped 988 points or 2.43% to close at 39,735 points, while Nifty dropped 392 points or 3.26 per cent to close at 11,643 points.
Australia shares hit 2-mth low on vaccine rollout woes
Australian shares touched a two-month low on Monday, hit by concerns over coronavirus vaccine rollouts and a sluggish economic recovery, following a Wall Street rout last week due to a clash between hedge funds and retail investors.
Falling for the fourth straight session, the S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.7 per centto 6,561.8 at 0019 GMT, its lowest since December1. (Reuters)
Asian markets on February 1: Japan
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors factored in falls on Wall Street and kept their focus on Japanese corporate earnings reports.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 66.18 points at 27,729.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.18 percent or 3.22 points to 1,812.00.
The dollar fetched 104.71 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.72 yen in New York. (AFP)
Asian markets on February 1: Hong Kong
Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning with small gains as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout across world markets.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.62 per cent, or 174.14 points, to 28,457.85.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 5.90 points, to 3,477.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.67 points to 2,334.37. (AFP)
Record GST revenues in January
GST collections surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January as economic activities picked up after the withdrawal of stringent lockdown restrictions.
Mop-up from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is levied when a consumable item is sold or a service such as travel booking rendered, in January was 8 per cent higher than such receipts in the same month of 2020.
In a statement, the Finance Ministry said the January collections were the highest ever since the implementation of the nationwide tax in July 2017. (PTI)
Stock market falls for six days straight ahead of the Budget
Nifty50 has lost over 1,100 points from its highs of 14,753 on January 21. With the Budget 2021 speech only a few hours away, all eyes will be on FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Stock markets are expected to remain volatile in this eventful week as the Union Budget, macro data and RBI policy would be keenly watched by investors, say analysts. The ongoing quarterly earnings season would also be in focus directing the movement of indices.
How the stock market reaction to Interim and Union Budget 2019
Acting FM Piyush Goyal's presentation of the Interim Budget on Feb 1 brought in some relaxation in the market as Sensex rose 213 points or 0.59 per cent to close at 36,469, while Nifty rose a marginal 63 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 10,893. However, when Sitharaman presented the Budget of the second Modi government, Sensex closed at 0.99 per cent lower for the day, though it dropped to a low of almost 1.17 per cent.
How the stock market reacted to Union Budget 2020
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation did not cheer the market, as Sensex dropped 988 points or 2.43% to close at 39,735 points, while Nifty dropped 392 points or 3.26 per cent to close at 11,643 points.