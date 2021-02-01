Market Live: All eyes on FM Sitharaman as market falls for six days ahead of the Budget

Stock markets are expected to remain volatile in this eventful week as the Union Budget, macro data and RBI policy would be keenly watched by investors, say analysts. FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation did not cheer the market, as Sensex dropped 988 points or 2.43% to close at 39,735 points, while Nifty dropped 392 points or 3.26 per cent to close at 11,643 points.