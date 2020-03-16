Markets Live Updates: Mayhem on D-Street as Sensex plummets over 1,800 pts, Nifty 500 pts lower; RBI to hold press conference at 4 PM

D-Street followed its Asian and Australian counterparts, continuing the downward trend in markets. Sensex opened over 4% lower despite emergency measures by central banks to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. In an emergency move, the US Fed cut rates to 0-0.25% yesterday to allay fears of an economic meltdown. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for instant updates on Dalal Street.
RBI to hold press conference at 4 PM
Yes Bank shares bounce back, zoom over 58 pc
Shares of Yes Bank on Monday jumped sharply by over 58 per cent after the union cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for the stressed lender.
Wholesale inflation down to 2.26% in February as compared to 3.1% in January
Sensex at 32,100.60, down 2002.88 or 5.87%, Nifty at day's low of 9382 at 12:42 PM
Sensex at 32,114.59, down 1988.89 pts or 5.83% at 12:33 PM
Biggest losers and gainers
Among bluechips biggest losers include IndusInd Bank (down 14.8%) and ICICI Bank (down 8.3%)
Only stock trading in green on Sensex is Bajaj Auto, with paltry gains of 0.7%
Banking stocks drag markets lower
The stability of the banking system weigh heavily on markets. The worst hits sectoral indices are: Nifty Realty (down 6.7%), Nifty Banks (down 6.5%) and Nifty Financial Services (down 6.1%).
YesBank hadsignificant exposure to troubled real estate sector, which ultimately has become NPA for the bank.
Sensex plunges nearly 1,900 pts at 11:50 AM
Rupee falls further
Foreign fund outflow intensifies, as rupee tanks 54 paise even before the European markets start the day, at 74.27 at 11:57 AM
Sensex nears a drop of 1,800
Sensex was at32,337.04, down by 1,766.44 points or 5.18% at 11:48 AM
Markets exercising caution
"Extreme fear is already registered in the market in the form of lower market wide freeze on black Friday, markets going forward will stabilise and assess the impact of slow down while evaluating quarterly results beginning first week of April, till that time atleast Nifty50 will hover at these levels while often attempting to bounce from low levels. 8500 and 10500 will be the broad range which the Nifty50 is likely to oscillate," saidUmesh Mehta of Samco Securities.
Shares of SBI Cards open 13% below their listing price
The shares, which had seen a high degree of subscription opened Rs 97 (12.86%) lower at Rs 658 per share.
The issue price of SBI Cards shares had been fixed at Rs 755 per share.
Top losers and gainers
Markets sawvolatility in banking stocks as Indusbank, Axis, ICICI andHDFC traded in red.
Yes Bank emergestop gainer
Volatility of Indian shares up
India VIX, the index that measures the volatility in Indian shares, already up by 10.95%.
Bloodbath in Indian equities continues
Indian equities on Monday continued their bloodbath this week as well as they crashedby about 5%, after heavy buying by the domestic institutional investors on Friday.
All the stocks on Sensex, led by IndusInd Bank (7.84%), traded in deep red. The banking stocks in the markets were worst-hitover concerns on the stability of the Indian financial system.
Read more at:https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/bloodbath-in-indian-equities-continues-sensex-down-1800-pts-814172.html
Rupee down; trading at 74.17 at 9:57 AM
The foreign funds are pulling out heavily from Indian markets, as rupee down by already 43 paise already despite a dip in crude oil prices.
Banking stocks trading in red
The Benchmark indices in India collapsed by close to 5% at the beginning of the trade. The 30-share index of BSE – Sensex – plunge1,841 points (5.4%) at 32,262 – shredding all of the gains made on Friday.
After tanking over 2,000 pts, Sensex, Nifty pare losses
Sensex down by 1,950, Nifty below 9,500 level
Markets follow Asia, Aus/NZ downward trend
Sensex opened1,534 points down; fell 4.6%