Markets Live Updates: Sensex recovers after a 500-pt drop, Nifty above 8,900

As coronavirus continues to burden investor sentiment, countries and central banks cobbled together to lift economic activity. Sensex opened nearly 400 points higher while Nifty was at 9,088 at pre-open. Both indices soon pared gains and were marginally higher before trading in red. On Tuesday, Wall Street and European markets rebounded after slipping for several sessions. The Dow recovered over 1,000 points after US announced a stimulus package to boost liquidity and curb economic damage due to COVID-19. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for instant updates on Dalal Street.
Sensex at 30,374.42, recovering slightly, down by 204.67 pts
Other Asia-Pacific Markets that are trading in red: Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Pakistan
Sensex tests 29,980.45 level before partially recovering
IndusInd Bank continues to be the top loser on BSE Sensex. The bank's shares have collapsed 47.11% since the the fall of Yes Bank on March 5.
At 10: 20 Sensex precariously close to going below 30,000, down 551.34 pts
Sensex at 30,068 down by 510 pts
Rupee partially pares its morning gains, trends suggest an outflow from foreign funds based out of far Eastern countries
Sensex at 30,184.23, down 394.86 pts or 1.29%
Sensex at 30,202.94, down by 376.15 pts or 1.23%
Yes Bank, Zee, Pharma top gainers
By Tuesday afternoon, rupee had pared all its losses and closed lower by 3 paise, as foreign funds withdrew Rs 4,044.69 crore from Indian markets.
In this month, amid global equity meltdown, foreign funds have already pulled out record Rs 38,188.92 crore (about $5.5 billion) from the Indian markets. This is already about Rs 9,000 crore more than the second highest selling spree by foreign funds in January 2008.
Oil steadies after hitting four-year low
Brent crude continues trading$30 level,trading at $29.11 per barrel
Indian rupee opens higher
The Indian rupee opened higher by 26 paise at 73.98 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday close of 74.24,currently trading with gains of 33 paise
Markets at pre-open: Sensex, Nifty both up by over 1.2%
After a steep downward curve in March, Indian markets are at a level last seen three years ago.