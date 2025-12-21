Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Illegal cockfight case: 16 booked, Puttur MLA accused of instigation

The police alleged that the Puttur MLA, who was present at the spot provoked and encouraged the gathered persons to continue the activity.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 01:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 01:40 IST
Karnataka NewsPutturcock fight

Follow us on :

Follow Us