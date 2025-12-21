<p>Mangaluru: Vittal police have registered a case against 16 persons after conducting a raid on an illegal cockfighting venue at Kepu in Kepu village of Bantwal taluk on Saturday afternoon. In addition, the police have booked a case against MLA of the Puttur Assembly constituency for allegedly instigating an illegal cockfighting and also against owner of the field where cock fighting was held. </p><p>According to the police, acting on credible information about cockfighting is being held illegally, the Vittal Police Inspector and staff raided a paddy field belonging to Muralidhara Rai at Kepu. At the spot, several people were found gathered with roosters meant for cockfighting. Police initially cautioned the gathering and explained the legal consequences of conducting cockfighting, which is prohibited by law.</p><p>However, police alleged that the Puttur MLA, who was present at the spot provoked and encouraged the gathered persons to continue the activity. Following this alleged instigation, the crowd reportedly proceeded to start the cockfighting.</p>.Kerala HC extends interim protection from arrest to expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil.<p>The police then secured the area and took 16 persons into custody for their involvement in the illegal act. As part of the operation, 22 roosters and sharp blades used for cockfighting were seized from the spot.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station not only against the 16 accused but also against the Puttur MLA and landowner, Muralidhara Rai. Landowner has also been booked for allowing illegal cockfighting on his property without obtaining permission.</p><p>The case has been registered as under Sections 189(2), 49, 221, 223 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and under Sections 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Further investigation is in progress.</p>