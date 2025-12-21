Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | December 21, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 01:43 IST
People at a market amid preparations for the Christmas festival, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with head coach Amol Muzumdar during a training session ahead of the first T20I cricket match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women.

Credit: PTI

A person dressed as "Pennywise" character stands behind impersonators of former President Abraham Lincoln at the "funeral for the penny," months after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ordered the Treasury Department to halt production of the coins, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., US.

Credit: Reuters

Published 21 December 2025, 01:43 IST
