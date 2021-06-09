Markets open flat; Sensex climbs 61 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 09:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Markets opened flat on Wednesday as benchmark indices BSE Sensex climbed 61.09 points to 52,336.66 and NSE Nifty notched 16.85 points to 15,756.95.

More to follow...

