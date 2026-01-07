<p>Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamihas cautioned party cadres against middlemen and scammers promising to secure election tickets for upcoming assembly polls, in exchange for money.</p>.<p>This comes in the backdrop of inputs received by the party that certain individuals were targeting aspiring party cadres with the intent of tarnishing the party's reputation.</p>.<p>"Those who have submitted expressed interest to contest in the polls should not fall prey to anyone who promises to provide a party ticket for you. Those eligible individuals will be recognised at the right time," he said in a party statement here.</p>.<p>Palaniswami urged applicants not to be deceived by anyone claiming influence over the selection process.</p>.<p>The interviews for those who have submitted the application forms are set to begin from January 9 at the party headquarters here.</p>.AIADMK submits memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor alleging mass corruption by DMK government\n.<p>The party chief emphasised that eligible candidates will be selected by the Party Election Committee based on merit.</p>.<p>"I request applicants not to trust anyone blindly. Those who truly work for the welfare of the party will be recognised at the appropriate time," he added.</p>.<p>Only candidates who present their original receipt of application would be permitted to attend the interview.</p>.<p>Members who have not yet submitted their filled forms are requested to complete the formalities immediately, he added. </p>