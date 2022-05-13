Maruti Suzuki finalises site for new manufacturing facility in Haryana; to invest Rs 11,000 cr in first phase

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it will invest Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase of its new manufacturing facility in Haryana.
The company on Friday completed the process of allotment of an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
The new plant's first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025, subject to administrative approvals.
In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore, MSI said.
"The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future," MSI noted.
At present, MSI has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules
How to delete personal information from Google Search
Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you
DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips
Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s
Building prosperous villages
Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns
Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years