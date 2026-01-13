Menu
ACB court allows CID to close AP skill development case against Chandrababu Naidu

The CID later found no evidence against Naidu. In its petition, it described the case registration as a "mistake of fact" and sought closure.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 12:53 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 12:53 IST
