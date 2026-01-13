Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Blinkit drops ‘10-minute delivery’ claim after Labour Ministry intervention over gig worker safety

Blinkit has updated its brand messaging from "10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep".
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 12:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBlinkitgig workersLabour Ministry

Follow us on :

Follow Us