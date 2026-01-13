No confusion related to power sharing or Cabinet reshuffle, asserts Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>said that there is no discussion or issue or confusion in the Congress Party related to power sharing or Cabinet reshuffle, he said.</p><p>"Such speculations or discussions are only there only in the media. We (CM and DKS) both have visited each other's houses for breakfast. We have spoken and decided to abide by the High command's decision," he said. </p>.Siddaramaiah receives Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru, denies any political discussion .<p>Answering queries by media persons at Mysuru Airport on Tuesday, he said, "Neither I nor D K Shivakumar have spoken about power sharing. High command has also not said anything. MLAs would not know what High command decides. They are also not talking anything about it" he said. </p><p>Regarding the date of the State Budget, CM said, "Most probably, it will be presented in the first week of March. We will be having 'Saadhana Samavesha' on February 13 on the occasion of completing 1,000 days as CM. We are contemplating on having it in Haveri."</p>.<p>Regarding local body elections, he said "We are ready for local body elections for Greater Bengaluru Authority, Corporations, Taluk Panchayats and Zilla Panchayats. The BJP and JD(S) coalition will not affect Congress. There will be one candidate for BJP and JD(S). So, there will be one vote which is pro Congress and one vote which is against Congress in these elections, that's it." </p><p>"We have called an emergency special cabinet meeting on Wednesday" he added. </p><p>When asked about H D Kumarswamy returning to state politics, he said, "I have not observed if he has made any such statement about it. He was unwell. He has recovered now and hence he is active," CM said. </p>