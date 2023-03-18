Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Mar 18 2023, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 11:45 ist
The Meta logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the "Meta Verified" plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support, reports The Verge.

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

However, the US version of Meta Verified will not provide users the increased visibility and reach advantages that it does in Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read: Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Other than paying the fee, users must be 18 years or older, submit a photo of their ID to the company, meet the minimum activity requirements, and also have two-factor authentication enabled.

Once verified, users can not change their username, profile name, date of birth or photo unless they go through verification again, the report said.

Last month, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook.

Later, the company rolled out the paid subscription plan to users based in Australia and New Zealand.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Businesss News
Meta
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook
Instagram

Related videos

What's Brewing

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 