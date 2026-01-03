<p>Guwahati: The Indian Cricket Board (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI</a>) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> pacer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mustafizur-rahman">Mustafizur Rahman</a> from its squad ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL</a>'s 2026 edition amid the growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries.</p><p>KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.</p><p>The BCCI said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kkr">KKR</a> will be allowed to name a replacement player if required.</p>.Hindu seer Rambhadracharya slams Shah Rukh Khan over his IPL team signing Bangladeshi cricketer.<p>"The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI here on Saturday.</p><p>Asked why the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to do so, he replied, "Because of recent developments all across."</p><p>The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over Rahman's participation after recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.</p><p>The criticism has also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the call to include the bowler in the current scenario.</p><p>Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, missing the tournament only in 2019 and 2020.</p><p>He has played for teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The upcoming edition was going to be his first for three-time IPL winners KKR.</p>.Saffron leader announces cash reward for ‘chopping’ Shah Rukh Khan’s tongue .<p><strong>Bilateral cricket uncertain</strong></p><p>India and Bangladesh cricket boards had postponed a white-ball bilateral series last year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday said the series will be played there in September this year.</p><p>However, the BCCI is non-committal on the schedule and is unlikely to agree to it given the volatile political situation in Bangladesh.</p><p>The relationship between two countries hit a rough note after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests.</p><p>She was sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal this year for her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation in which several students were killed.</p><p>Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma five times over various issues, while India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah once to express concerns over security in Bangladesh.</p><p>The transition, from what was widely regarded as an "India-friendly" Awami League government to Muhammad Yunus-led interim dispensation, significantly altered Bangladesh's diplomatic position.</p><p>Dhaka's engagement with Pakistan to deepen ties further complicated the regional equation.</p>