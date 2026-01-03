Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Over 12 Naxalites gunned down in encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

An exchange of fire broke out in the forest of the southern region of Sukma district, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 06:16 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalismBastar

Follow us on :

Follow Us