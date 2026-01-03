<p>Sukma/Bijapur: More than 12 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a>'s Bastar region on Saturday, police said.</p><p>More than 10 ultras were gunned down in Sukma, while two were eliminated in the adjoining Bijapur district in the early hours of the day, they said.</p><p>An exchange of fire broke out in the forest of the southern region of Sukma district, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.</p>.509 Maoists surrendered in Telangana in 2025, majority from Chhattisgarh.<p>"More than 10 cadres have been neutralised so far. The operation is still underway, and more details will be shared later," he said.</p><p>In Bijapur, a gunfight took place in a forest in the southern region of the district when a team of the District Reserve Guard, a unit of the state police, was out on a similar operation around 5 am, another official said.</p><p>The bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the scene, he said.</p><p>The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, and further details were awaited, the official said.</p><p>As many as 285 Naxalites were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.</p>