MG Motor India December sales up 53% to 3,899 units

MG Motor India December sales up 53% to 3,899 units

The company had sold 2,550 units in the same month in 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 01 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 14:57 ist
MG Motor said it has continued to foster EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

MG Motor India on Sunday reported a 53 per cent rise in retail sales at 3,899 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 2,550 units in the same month in 2021.

The twin challenges of the pandemic and logistical headwinds have had an impact on production, but the coming month could see an improvement across many of these parameters, the company said in a statement.

MG Motor said it has continued to foster EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL.

A total of 150 chargers have been installed across the country as part of MG's drive to support the EV infrastructure in India. Sales of the company's ZS EV recorded a growth of over 60 per cent in 2022, it added.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

automobiles
Auto sector
automobile sector
Business News
MG Motor

What's Brewing

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

 